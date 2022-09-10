Waubonsee president recognized by Alliance for Innovation and Transformation

The Alliance for Innovation and Transformation recognized Dr. Christine J. Sobek, president of Waubonsee Community College, with the John J. Politi Legacy Award at their recent annual Summer Institute.

In AFIT’s 30-plus-year history, only four other individuals have earned the Legacy Award. The Legacy Award recognizes an individual who has created a legacy of growth. Sobek was recognized for her commendable service in aiding in the innovative design of AFIT’s initiatives, which have advanced the organization and its members forward.

“Although this will be Dr. Sobek’s last year with us at AFIT, there is no doubt that her tremendous ripple of impact will remain,” said Erika Liodice, executive director of AFIT.

AFIT is an alliance of forward-thinking institutions committed to leading by example to show other higher education intuitions how to innovate and transform their organizations in the face of unprecedented challenges and change. AFIT offers learning, development, and networking opportunities focused on customer-driven value, innovation, transformation skills and techniques, and approaches to help colleges and other organizations achieve the long-term sustainability necessary for survival.

Sobek will retire as President of Waubonsee Community College effective Jan. 4, 2023, after a remarkable 33 years of service to the college, more than 21 years as president of Waubonsee, and a total of 44 years of service to Illinois community colleges. For highlights from Sobek’s term as president, visit waubonsee.edu/DrSobek.