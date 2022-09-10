September is Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Sandwich Public Library District joins libraries nationwide in celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month in September.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” Sandwich Public Library District Director Barbara Posinger said in a news release. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds.”

Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.

At the Sandwich Public Library District, patrons can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including storytimes, book clubs, crafts, technology open house, career online high school, Axis 360, license plate renewals and more.

In celebration of Library Card Sign-Up Month, the Sandwich Library will host a Meet the Director event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

To sign up for an SPLD library card or to learn about the library’s resources and programs, stop by the library, at 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich, or visit sandwichpld.org.