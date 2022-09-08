Oswego police reports / Sept. 8, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI arrest on Route 71

Oswego police arrested Milton G. Garcia, 43, of the 2100 block of Grayhawk Drive, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 10:22 p.m. Sept. 4 on Route 71 at Forest Street. Police said Garcia was charged with driving under the influence.

Investigate theft of medications

Oswego police are investigating the theft of $2,000 worth of over-the-counter medications from the Target store in the 3000 block of Route 34. Police said the theft occurred Sept. 2.

Battery under investigation

Oswego police are investigating an aggravated battery involving a juvenile that occurred at 6:43 p.m. Sept. 3 in Barnaby Park in the 400 block of Barnaby Drive.

Speeding

Oswego police ticketed Kennedy L. Perkins, 24, of the 1000 block of Howell Place, Aurora, with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 7:40 a.m. Sept. 4 on Route 30 at Treasure Drive.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Huriah J. Stephenson, 33, of the 1300 block of Crofton Court, Aurora, with driving on a revoked license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 1:55 p.m. in the 0-10 block of East Merchants Drive.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Jomell N. Alexander, 23, of the 14000 block of LaSalle Street, Riverdale, for driving on a revoked license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 2:27 p.m. Sept. 5 on Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway.