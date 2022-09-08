Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Sept. 8, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal trespass

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal trespass to property that they took at 10:02 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 0-99 block of Hillcrest Court in Boulder Hill.

Criminal defacement under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal defacement of property they took at 1:32 p.m. Sept. 5 in the area of Prescott Drive and Heather Lane in Bristol Township.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 6 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 0-99 block of Stratford Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.

Domestic battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 8:12 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 0-50 block of Fieldpoint Road in Boulder Hill.

Oswego man arrested on warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Campanella Ford III, 26, of the 100 block of Fox Chase Drive South, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 5 in the area of Goodwin Drive and Reading Drive in Montgomery for a moving violation. The sheriff’s office said Ford was taken into custody and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing after it was learned he was wanted on a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of cannabis.

Aurora man arrested on warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kerry O. Watson Jr., 27, of the 700 block of North Street, Aurora, after stopping a vehicle he was a passenger in at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 5 in the area of Goodwin and Reading drives in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Watson was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing after it was learned he was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a theft charge.

Boulder Hill property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property that they took at 11:52 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 0-10 block of Hillcrest Road in Boulder Hill.

Hit-and-run crash

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 6:02 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 0-10 block of Winrock Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Aggravated battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an aggravated battery that occurred at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 100 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Arrested on domestic battery charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas Seidelman, 66, of the 0-99 block of Spring Garden Drive, Boulder Hill, on a charge of domestic battery at 7:27 a.m. Sept. 2 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Seidelman was transported to the county jail for processing.

Electronic harassment report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment via electronic communication they took at 1:14 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 1500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 7:02 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of Cornell Lane in Bristol Township.

ID report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Heathgate Road in Boulder Hill.

Telephone threats reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report concerning a Boulder Hill resident receiving telephone threats at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 1. The reports are being investigated.

Trespass report under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal trespass to property at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 1 on Plainfield Road in NaAuSay Township.

Domestic battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 10:06 p.m Sept. 1 in the 5000 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 0-99 block of Barclay Court in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 8:08 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 100 block of Clark Street in Bristol Township.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 12:44 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 15000 block of Hanson Road in Seward Township.

Domestic battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 1:07 p.m. Aug. 31 in the area of Galena and Eldamain roads in Little Rock Township.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 2:26 p.m. in the Aug. 31 in the 600 block of Norway Street in Big Grove Township.

Sexual image dissemination reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report concerning the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images they took at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 17000 block of Frazier Road in Little Rock Township.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run traffic crash they took at 8:33 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 11000 block of River road in Bristol Township.

Trespass reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal trespass to property at 3:29 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of ID theft they took at 5:36 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 6000 block of Route 71.

Fraud report under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fraud report they took at 5:26 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 0-10 block of Spring Garden Drive in Boulder Hill.

Motor vehicle reported stolen

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported theft of a motor vehicle that deputies were notified of at 11:27 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township.