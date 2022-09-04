Yorkville grad receives P.E.O. Star Scholarship

Sophia Jedziniiak, a 2022 graduate of Yorkville High School, was awarded a $2,500 Star Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter FO of Sandwich.

During high school, Jedziniak was a member of several honor societies - National, Math, Science, National Social Studies, National English and Spanish. She is studying engineering at Northwestern University in Evanston, pursuing a career in Environmental Engineering.

Chapter FO has been a part of the Sandwich Community since it was organized in 1940. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) celebrates women helping women for more than 150 years through grants, scholarships, awards, and loans.