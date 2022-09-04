September 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Yorkville grad receives P.E.O. Star Scholarship

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured from left are Chapter FO President Linda Benson, scholarship winner Sophia Jedziniak, and P.E.O. member Joan Hardekopf.

Pictured from left are Chapter FO President Linda Benson, scholarship winner Sophia Jedziniak, and P.E.O. member Joan Hardekopf. (photo provided by P.E.O. Chapter FO)

Sophia Jedziniiak, a 2022 graduate of Yorkville High School, was awarded a $2,500 Star Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter FO of Sandwich.

During high school, Jedziniak was a member of several honor societies - National, Math, Science, National Social Studies, National English and Spanish. She is studying engineering at Northwestern University in Evanston, pursuing a career in Environmental Engineering.

Chapter FO has been a part of the Sandwich Community since it was organized in 1940. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) celebrates women helping women for more than 150 years through grants, scholarships, awards, and loans.