Yorkville expected to try again for state grant to rejuvenate historic downtown area

YORKVILLE – While disappointed that they will not receive a $3 million state grant to rejuvenate the historic downtown area, Yorkville city leaders remain bullish on the future of the central business district.

At the start of this year the city submitted an application to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity seeking the $3 million to underpin an ambitious infrastructure plan aimed at making the downtown a destination for shopping and dining.

After months of waiting, the city has finally received word that it will not be receiving the grant money.

The project area extends about a block in each direction along South Bridge Street (Route 47) from the south bank of the Fox River on the north to Fox Street on the south.

The plan includes a building facade improvement program, improved broadband service, decorative lighting, pedestrian crossings over the railroad tracks and more.

City Administrator Bart Olson said the city will consider how the proposed project stacked up against those that received the grants and make adjustments.

“We will look at other towns and retool,” Olson said.

A major focus of the project would be the East Alley, an area behind the Bridge Street buildings between East Hydraulic and East Van Emmon streets. City officials want to make the area more attractive for outdoor dining.

In addition to the state money, the city planned to spend $1.6 million from its own resources on the project, including $684,000 to cover the cost of replacing a water main in the East Alley, extending from Hydraulic to Van Emmon.

Olson said the city probably will still move ahead with the water main project.

Economic Development Director Krysti Barksdale-Noble said there will be more funding opportunities.

“We don’t know when the next round of grants will be available, but I’m sure we will apply,” Barksdale-Noble said.

The plan submitted to the state sought $400,000 for a façade improvement program to make businesses more attractive, $365,000 to upgrade wifi broadband service, and $265,000 to cover half the cost of overhead decorative lighting on East and West Van Emmon Street.

The grant proposal also was seeking $400,000 to bury the electric power lines that now run overhead through the East Alley, supported by unsightly and intrusive utility poles.

The grant request also was seeking $790,000 to cover 55% of the cost for reconstructing Hydraulic from Route 47 to Mill Street, including replacement of the water main.

The city’s costs for the East Alley and Hydraulic water main replacement work would come from a dedicated water fund.

A big part of the grant application was for $579,000 to fund new pedestrian crossings over the railroad tracks at both the East Alley and Heustis Street, including the installation of crossing gates for greater safety and a better connection between the businesses and Riverfront Park.

To make the downtown more welcoming and noticeable to motorists, the grant application sought $75,000 for commissioning artists to paint gigantic murals on two downtown buildings.

Another request was for $150,000 to fund installation of three or four pop-up kiosks to be leased to small start-up businesses, to be located in the city-owned parking lot at the northeast corner of Bridge and Hydraulic streets.