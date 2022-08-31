Aurora woman arrested on felony retail theft charge at Plano store

Plano police arrested Lesleigh A. Lawrence, 37, of the 4100 block of Chesapeake Drive, Aurora, at 11:02 a.m. Aug. 31 on a charge of felony retail theft at a store in the 6800 block of Route 34.

In a statement, police said officers were summoned to the store on a report of a retail theft in progress.

Police said officers determined that Lawrence had left the store with unpaid merchandise in her possession valued at $790.57.

Police said Lawrence was transported to the police station where the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office upgraded the charge against her from retail theft to felony retail theft.

Lawrence was later taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.