Oswego police are investigating the burglary of four vehicles that occurred between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 in a parking lot at Prairie Point Elementary School at 3650 Grove Road.

Police said someone broke a window on each of the vehicles and stole purses.

Police ask that if anyone was in the area of Prairie Point Elementary School Sunday afternoon and may have witnessed the burglaries or can provide video or other information to contact them at 630-551-7300.