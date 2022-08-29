Sandwich Historical Society unveils collectibles for sale at Sandwich Fair

The Sandwich Historical Society will be honoring the 134th annual Sandwich Fair with two collectibles, a pin dish that shows the Sandwich Fair’s Arts, Crafts and Photography Building and a black toothpick holder with 2022 Sandwich Fair printed in gold.

The special collectibles will be available for $20 each during the Sandwich Fair held from Wednesday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 11. The items can be purchased at the historical society’s booth in front of the fair’s Round Office near the Home Arts Building.