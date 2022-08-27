Plano library lists upcoming programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: now through Sept. 3 (closed Aug. 28) Open during regular library hours. Stop by to stock up on books and movies sold at bargain prices. Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, all items will be sold for $4 a bag. We’ll have many free books available after the sale ends.

Adult programs

Technology Help Desk: Saturday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Writers’ Group: Thursday, Aug. 25 and Sept. 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.