ALR will meet in Sandwich Aug. 25

The next American Legion Riders Post 181 of Sandwich meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Agenda items include planning for Armed Forces Run on Sept. 24, welcome home celebrations, veterans’ events and more.

Welcome home celebrations are for members of the armed forces returning home to their families and friends. The celebration includes a police escort, procession through the area, a ceremony and presentation of military beads and coins.

Meetings are open to all.

For information, call American Legion Riders Post 181 Director Bob Lawrence at 815-786-8334.