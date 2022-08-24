Kendall, Grundy counties are first to implement new 911 system

MORRIS — State and local officials gathered Tuesday afternoon, in Morris, to announce the implementation of Illinois’ new internet-based 911 system, Next Generation 911. Grundy and Kendall counties are the first in the state to use the system.

Grundy County was the first to rollout the new system on Aug. 16, followed by Kendall County’s 911 service KenCom on Aug. 18.

Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle said Grundy and Kendall Counties were selected first because the counties’ equipment and software is already compatible with the AT&T network.

“There are probably seven or eight vendors across the state that different precincts have that have to go through AT&T testing and it has to get a go ahead from AT&T. Chris [Kindelspire] and Lynette’s [Bergeron] systems were ready to go, they had already been upgraded, they had the current software, and it just made logical sense to start here,” said Barbera-Brelle.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly speaks during Tuesday afternoon's ISP press conference. (Maribeth Wilson)

Next Generation 911 Service is a system comprised of managed Internet provider-based networks, gateways, functional elements, and databases that augment or replicate current 911 features and functions, and provide new capabilities. It is designed to provide access to emergency services from all sources, and to provide multimedia data capabilities for Public Safety Answering Points (dispatch) and other emergency service organizations, according to a press release.

“Traditional 911 systems were developed when landline phones were used in homes and businesses,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “We’ve become a mobile society using our cellphones to communicate through calls, text, videos, and images. Next Generation 911 brings emergency response communications into the 21st century to provide more reliable and comprehensive 911 services.”

In an emergency every second counts, and sometimes an address is not specific enough, or a the person calling for help is unable to give a precise location, which makes it difficult to send help.

“Using Next Generation 911, routing 911 calls to the appropriate Public Safety Answering Point is based on the caller’s location using geographic coordinates and other information obtained by GIS technology,” said Barbera-Brelle. “Next Generation 911 allows emergency calls to be mapped by coordinates or address locations. More accurate information about the caller’s exact location allows calls to be routed to the closest answering point to dispatch emergency services.”

Eventually, the counties will implement the multimedia capabilities which allow text, video, and images to be routed to first responders, allowing them to receive more information in advance before arriving on the scene.

“As Next Generation 911 continues to advance law enforcement to receive images of suspects before they arrive, firefighters can see a video of a fire before arriving on scene and paramedics can read text messages about an injured persons condition,” Kelly said.

Barbera-Brelle explained these capabilities will not be available right away, as a control center is needed to route the calls to 911.

“There is probably about 60-180 that are operating in the state that are already doing texts. You need a text control center – that’s the center that kind of routes the wireless text calls to the 911 center. We are getting an RFP ready to put out in the street to select a text control center and offer it statewide,” Barbera-Brelle said.

KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Lynette Bergeron said the transition to the new system went smoothy and they now have the “infrastructure in place” to allow Grundy and Kendall counties to “keep pace with the advancement in technology.”

“This is an exciting time in the 911 industry,” said Bergeron. “In an industry where seconds count, we are seeing faster delivery of the location of cellular callers and a more precise location. This is beneficial in helping our telecommunicators locate a caller when the caller doesn’t know where they are or is unable to communicate.”