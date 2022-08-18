Yorkville police reports / Aug. 18, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle crash leads to charge

Kristopher Mizel, 32, of the 100 block of Pine Ridge Drive in Oswego was charged with improper lane use in connection with a vehicle collision at 3:36 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of Route 47 and Carpenter Street.

Police said Mizel was traveling north on Route 47 when he swerved his vehicle to avoid rear-ending another vehicle and went onto the shoulder. Mizel attempted to return to the road and sideswiped the other vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported.

Missed stop sign results in crash

Alda Guillen Mora, 42, of Crest Hill was charged with failure to yield at a stop sign in connection with a vehicle collision at 1:11 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Kennedy and Galena roads.

Police said Mora was traveling north on Kennedy, passed into the intersection and struck another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Traffic stop leads to license charge

Dakota Carlson, 29, of the 300 block of Badge Court in Yorkville was charged with driving while license suspended at 8 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 500 block of South Bridge Street after a traffic stop.

Theft of vehicle parts

Police are investigating a the theft of a catalytic converter, no value given, reported at 8:07 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 300 block of Mulhern Court.

Retail theft reported

A business in the 4100 block of North Bridge Street (Route 47) reported a retail theft at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 8. No description or value was given for the item or items that were stolen.

Online scam

A resident in the 4600 block of Plymouth Avenue reported being the victim of an online scam at 4:33 p.m. Aug. 8.

Theft of bicycle

Police are investigating the theft of a bicycle that was reported at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 from a business in the 300 block of East Veterans Parkway (Route 34). Police said the black mountain bike was not secured.

Protection order enforced

Police said they made contact with a man who was violating an order of protection at 4:08 p.m. on Aug. 9 at a business in the 700 block of Prairie Pointe Drive. Police said the man was attempting to take his child and was served with the order of protection.