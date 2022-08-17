Scooter’s Coffee holds ribbon cutting in Sandwich; opening date set for Plano location

Scooter’s Coffee owners hosted a ribbon cutting with the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Aug. 12, at 1208 E. Church St. (Route 34) in Sandwich, and part owner John Huff announced that their Plano location will open Aug. 29.

The Plano location is currently under construction at 15 W. South St. (Route 34), just under 4 miles down the road from the Sandwich location. Huff said owners believe there is plenty of traffic on Route 34 to keep both locations busy.

Huff said the ribbon cutting was a great event, and the shop has been getting a lot of traffic since they first opened on July 5.

“The community response, and the number of customers was far more than we expected,” Huff said.

Scooter’s is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The menu features an array of iced and blended drinks, smoothies and Red Bull-infused drinks along with a variety of food served all day. Huff said some of the most popular food items have been the everything breakfast bagel and the maple waffle sandwich.

Huff said he decided to invest in a Scooter’s franchise with his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Hope Huff, because the company’s values matched their families’ personal values.

“There’s four words: love, courage, integrity, and humility,” Huff said. “That’s their company values, that’s what they instill in their people, and those are four really important values for our family, and that’s how we run our business.”

Huff said they chose to open in Sandwich and Plano because there aren’t many Scooter’s locations in Illinois, and they were looking for small- to medium-sized communities on busy highways with the potential for growth.

Sandwich and Plano are the owners’ second and third Scooter’s Coffee locations and Huff said they have plans for a potential fourth and fifth location coming to the area soon.