Montgomery police hosting free activities during this weekend’s Montgomery Fest

For the second year, Montgomery Police Department officers and staff will be hosting Chalk with a Cop at Montgomery Fest from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20. Chalk with a Cop was started by Deputy Chief Armando Sanders, who is a phenomenal chalk artist, to engage the youngest population through art.

In addition to Chalk with a Cop, the Montgomery Police Department will offer free activities and giveaways including a Science Show by Mr. Freeze and police vehicles on site for photos and tours.

Montgomery Fest will be held in Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St., Montgomery, Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. For a full listing of events, visit ci.montgomery.il.us/186/Montgomery-Fest.