Montgomery Fest returns to village’s downtown this Friday-Sunday

The 37th annual Montgomery Fest will take place in downtown Montgomery along the Fox River in Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St., this Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 21.

Everyone is invited to attend the fest which will feature a new carnival amusement company, Windy City Amusements. In addition, the popular Car Show moves to Saturday from Sunday, offering a later start to the show for visitor convenience from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A full schedule of events is listed below and updated on the Village’s website montgomeryil.org.

Limited parking for the fest is available on the street and in the Lyon Metal parking lot located at 421 N. Main St., just west of the grounds. Shuttle buses will run every half hour from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. (For further information consult the village’s website.)

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

• 5 to 10 p.m.: Beer Tent, food vendors, free shuttle to fest

• 5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival; unlimited carnival wristband offered 5 to 9 p.m. for $35

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

• 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Who We Are

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Kovac & Company

• 8 to 10 p.m.: Semple

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Food vendors

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Historic Preservation Commission Car Show in Austin Park

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Free shuttle to fest

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Beer tent

• noon to 10 p.m.: Carnival; unlimited carnival wristband offered noon to 4 p.m. for $30 and from 5 to 9 p.m. for $35

FUN FOR ALL AGES

• 10 to 10:45 a.m.: Fermilab’s Mr. Freeze Science Show at Main Stage

• 10 a.m. to noon: Chalk with A Cop - Montgomery Police Department

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Petting zoo

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: The Lenny

• 1 to 3 p.m.: The Wayouts

• 3:30 to 5 p.m.: Voyage

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Cadillac Groove

• 8 to 10 p.m.: Nashville Electric Company

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Food vendors

• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Beer tent

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Free shuttle

• noon to 9 p.m.: Carnival; unlimited carnival wristband offered noon to 4 p.m. for $30 and 5 to 9 p.m. for $35

FUN FOR ALL AGES

• 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Carp Fishing Derby

• 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.: Church in the Park with New Life Montgomery

• 10 to 10:45 a.m.: Yoga in the Park with Neighborhood Barre Oswego

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Petting zoo

• noon: Jimmy Jamz Kids Show in front of Village Hall

• 1 p.m.: Parade step-off from Main & Madison

• 9 p.m.: Fireworks (launched from Austin Park)

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: South of Disorder

• 2 to 4 p.m.: Evil Burrito

• 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Planet Groove

• 7 to 9 p.m.: Hi-Infidelity

Unless otherwise noted, all activities occur at Montgomery Park, corner of River and Mill Street. The beer tent is hosted by the Montgomery Foundation and located in Food Vendor Row along River Street between Mill Street and Taylor Street. ATMs are located onsite near the food vendors, in Village Hall, and at the carnival.

The village of Montgomery would like to recognize and thank this year’s Montgomery Fest sponsors who make this community event possible: Presenting Sponsor--U.S. Medical Glove; Diamond Sponsors--Ascension Mercy, FT Cares Foundation; Gold Sponsors--Aurora University, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Engineering Enterprises, Inc., Fox Valley Park District, Golden China Buffet, Keith Wheeler State Representative, Performance Food Service, WSPY News, and WDSY Country Radio Stations. Additionally, the village would like to thank Fox Valley Park District for their continued support of this fest by providing the beautiful Montgomery and Austin Parks as the background and Montgomery-Countryside Fire Protection District for their help in providing a safe event environment for the community.

For more information on how you can get involved at Montgomery Fest, visit montgomeryil.org.