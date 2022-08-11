Plano police reports / Aug. 11, 2022

Information in Aug. 11, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Motorist issued two citations

Plano police ticketed Kimmare Morrison, 19, of the 300 block of East Briarcliffe Road, Bolingbrook, for speeding and driving on a suspended license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 3800 block of Eldamain Road. Police said Morrison was released after being given a court date.