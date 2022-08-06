August 06, 2022
Summer Run book bonus to stop at Farm Friends

By Shaw Local News Network
Ted McCannon, co-owner of Farm Friends in Big Rock, is ready to stamp Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. Summer Books.

Farm Friends, 45W134 Raymond Road in Big Rock, is a bond stop in the Open Roads ABATE Chapter Summer Book. Farm Friends assists individuals with special challenges and their families by providing suitable workshops, enjoyable recreational activities and therapeutic programs for people with unique needs in a peaceful, rural farm setting. They also host weddings, reunions and family gatherings.

Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the last date to get the ABATE Summer Book stamped at Farm Friends. Most other stops are available for stamps until Sept. 30.