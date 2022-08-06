Summer Run book bonus to stop at Farm Friends

Farm Friends, 45W134 Raymond Road in Big Rock, is a bond stop in the Open Roads ABATE Chapter Summer Book. Farm Friends assists individuals with special challenges and their families by providing suitable workshops, enjoyable recreational activities and therapeutic programs for people with unique needs in a peaceful, rural farm setting. They also host weddings, reunions and family gatherings.

Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the last date to get the ABATE Summer Book stamped at Farm Friends. Most other stops are available for stamps until Sept. 30.