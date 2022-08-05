Sandwich church to host community concert featuring Don Shire and Huntley Brown Aug. 6

The Federated Church of Sandwich will host a community concert featuring Don Shire and Huntley Brown beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Shire is an internationally known trumpeter and Brown is an internationally known pianist. Their music is heard on many Christian radio stations in the U.S. and around the world.

This free concert is open to everyone; no tickets are necessary. An offering will be taken to support the musicians’ ministries. Masks are optional, but encouraged, and a nursery will be provided if needed.

The Federated Church of Sandwich is at 403 N. Main St. in Sandwich. For information, call the church at 815-786-8595.