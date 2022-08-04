Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Aug. 4, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle reported stolen

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a stolen motor vehicle that came in at 4:55 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 0-99 block of Sonora Drive in Boulder Hill.

Theft reported in Big Grove

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 9:17 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 300 block of Route 71 in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Protection order violation

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin Hobbs, 30, of the 0-99 block of Knollwood Drive, Boulder Hill, while responding to a request to keep the peace at 12:46 p.m. Aug. 1 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Hobbs was charged with violation of an order of protection and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Disorderly conduct investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a disorderly conduct taken at 2:14 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 400 block of Main Street in Big Grove Township.

Newark warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Beyer, 39, of the 400 block of Main Street, Newark, at 4:22 p.m. Aug. 1 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Beyer was found to be wanted on a Will County warrant for failure to appear in traffic court. Beyer was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel J. Partipilo, 33, of the 11000 block of Highland Drive, Plainfield, on a charge of driving under the influence after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at 1:47 a.m., July 31, on Route 34 near O’Brien Way in Oswego on a speeding violation. The sheriff’s office said Partipilo was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert M. Lynch, 51, of the 400 block of West Main Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 9:49 p.m. July 31 near the intersection of South West Street and West Main Street in Plano. Lynch was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was transported to the county jail for processing.

Disorderly conduct reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of disorderly conduct that they took at 8:56 a.m. July 30 in the 5000 block of Minkler Road in Bristol Township.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 5:25 p.m. July 30 in the 0-99 block of West Highland Drive in Bristol Township.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 7:29 p.m. July 30 in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township.

License violation, obstructing

Sheriff’s deputies arrested James J. Gomez, 24, of the 2400 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 3:54 a.m. July 31 on Route 31 near Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Gomez was charged with driving while license suspended and obstructing identification. The suspect was transported to the county jail, where his bond was set at $7,500.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 8:50 a.m. July 29 in the 12000 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lisbon Township.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 9:03 a.m. July 29 in the 200 block of Foxtail Lane in Bristol Township.

Boulder Hill fight reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a fight they took July 29 in the 0-99 block of Winrock Road in Boulder Hill.

Contempt of court warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donald A. Barr, 24, of the 2000 block of Pecos Circle, Montgomery, at 8:30 p.m. July 29 at his residence on a warrant for contempt of court. Barr was transported to the sheriff’s office for processing

Arrested on DuPage, Aurora warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shaina Olvera, 25, of the 1300 block of Monomoy Street, Aurora, at 2:35 a.m. July 30 while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive. The sheriff’s office said Olvera was wanted on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended and an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. The sheriff’s office said Olvera was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest on Route 31

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Antonio Santiago, 65, of the 0-99 block of State Street, Aurora, after finding his vehicle unlawfully parked on the roadway at 3:46 a.m. July 30 on Route 31 near Etsinger Road in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Santiago was charged with driving under the influence and taken to the county jail for processing.

Stalking order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of violation of a stalking/no contact order at 7:31 a.m. July 28 in the 0-99 block of Yorkville Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Fernando E. Rangel Olayo, 40, of the 1800 block of Grandview Place, Montgomery, at 9:48 a.m. July 28 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. The sheriff’s office said Olayo was transported to the sheriff’s office for processing.

Arrested on Kendall County, Boone County warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Frank E. Nadherny, 61, of the 1500 block of North Bridge Street, Yorkville, at 12:44 p.m. July 28 at his residence on Kendall County and Boone County warrants on charges of deceptive practices. The sheriff’s office said Nadherny was transported to the county jail for processing.

Burglary to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 10:40 a.m. July 26 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive West, Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Vogelmann, 64, of the 600 block of McHugh Road, Yorkville, at 12:37 p.m. July 26 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of criminal damage to property. Police said Vogelmann was taken into custody and transported to the county jail without incident.

Trespass under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal trespass to property at 1:53 p.m. July 26 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township.

One injured in crash

A 33-year-old Naperville man was injured in a crash at 10:03 p.m. July 26 on Millhurst Road near Whitfield Road in Little Rock Township, according to the sheriff’s office. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District paramedics transported the injured motorist to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.