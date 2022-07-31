Waubonsee Community College Foundation Board announces new leadership, welcomes new members

The Waubonsee Community College Foundation recently elected current board member Mike Williams, of Wheaton, to the role of vice president and welcomed three new directors, Behati Hart of North Aurora, Marcia Ayala of Yorkville, and Colette Rozanski of Geneva.

Now retired, Williams formerly directed the human resources function for the Ball Horticultural Group of Companies for 20 years. He also previously spent 20 years in the retail industry, primarily in Midwest regional department store chains, including Kohl’s in Milwaukee, Marshall Field’s in Chicago, and Gimbel’s in Milwaukee.

Williams holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Western Michigan University. He formerly served as board member and secretary for DuPage Foundation for Human Services Reform, and is a former board member of Choose DuPage Economic Development. Williams has served as a member of the Waubonsee Community College Foundation Board since June 2019.

Hart is the Director of Innovation & Strategy and Thrive Collaborative Center for the City of Aurora. An Air Force veteran and social scientist, Hart offers a wealth of professional experiences gained during her more than 21 years in federal and local government, and in education industries.

Hart holds a Master of Arts in Human Behavior from National University and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from University of Phoenix.

Ayala serves as President of Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc., a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Meridian Industries subsidiary and global leader in coating, dyeing, and finishing woven, non-woven, and knit fabrics. Before her current role, Ayala was promoted to Vice President of Research & Development in 2014, and again to company Vice President in 2015.

Ayala holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, a master’s degree in business administration from Georgia State University, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from West Virginia University. Ayala also serves on the Valley Industrial Association (VIA) Board of Directors and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) Board of Directors.

Rozanski is the President and Director of R.C. Wegman Construction Company. Before her role as president, Rozanski served as the Business Development Director.

Rozanski holds a Master of Science in Communication and a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations from Illinois State University. She serves as Vice President for the Chicagoland Association for General Contractors and is a member of several industry associations, including the Federation of Women Contractors, the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association, and the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts. Rozanski serves as a board member on the Fox Valley Park District Foundation Board, Aurora Chamber Executive Board, and the Aurora Education Commission.