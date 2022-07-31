Oswego police arrest juveniles on felony mob action charges at East Merchants Drive business

Oswego police arrested three juveniles and two adults at 7:51 p.m. July 30 in an incident at a business in the 1900 block of East Merchants Drive.

In a statement, police said the three juveniles were charged with felony mob action and two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Police said the suspects were booked at the village police station and two were transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles while the third was later released.

One of the juveniles was also cited for not having a valid driver’s license, police said.

Erica M. Higgins, 36, of the 50th block of Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, was arrested on a charge of obstructing. Police said the suspect was booked and later released from the village police station.

Police said said another suspect, Omarion J. Higgins, 19, also of the 50th block of Circle Drive East, was arrested on a charge of battery and was booked and also later released from the village police station.