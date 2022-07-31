Local grad named 118th Troop 40 Eagle Scout

Kirkman Harding of Yorkville not only recently earned his high school diploma, but also attained the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest possible in the Boy Scouts of America. He is now the 118th Eagle Scout in the history of BSA Troop 40 in Yorkville.

Harding began his Scouting journey with Yorkville Cub Scout Pack 350, joining as a Tiger Scout, advancing through the ranks of Wolf, Bear and Webelos, ultimately earning the Arrow of Light rank and award before crossing over into BSA Troop 40 Yorkville in 2015. He subsequently earned the ranks of Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life before successfully passing his Eagle Scout Board of Review on April 12.

Reaching the rank of Eagle Scout is a rigorous challenge that may be achieved by a youth before their 18th birthday after serving as a Life Scout for at least six months, earning a minimum of 21 merit badges (including the 13 required to earn Eagle Scout), demonstrating Scout Spirit and an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service and leadership within their unit. Harding earned 29 merit badges, additionally netting him a Bronze Eagle Palm pin.

The capstone requirement in order to achieve the Eagle Scout rank is leading a service project helpful to any religious institution, school or the local community. Through his Eagle Scout Leadership Project, Harding planned and managed the efforts of 30 Scouts and other volunteers who performed more than 300 hours of service to construct and install 18 wooden Bluebird houses at Sannauk Forest Preserve in Sandwich, benefiting the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District.

Troop 40 Eagle Scout Kirkman Harding, center right in uniform, stands with his crew who helped complete 18 Bluebird boxes for his Eagle Scout Leadership Project at Sannauk Forest Preserve. (Photo provided by BSA Troop 40 Yorkville)

Plans and designs were developed with one of Harding’s grandfathers to have raw materials measured and cut for components of the Bluebird boxes. These components were then sorted into kits. On the day of the installation, kits were assembled by volunteers and the fully functional Bluebird boxes were installed along hiking paths at Sannauk.

The purpose of this project was to assist in increasing the nesting and population of Bluebirds. This has a benefit for the ecosystem, as well as bird watchers and hikers alike. The chosen site holds particular significance for Harding to honor his other grandfather who was an adult Scout leader, and the campsite where Harding attended his first Troop 40 event as a Cub Scout. Sannauk also happened to be the place where he learned that his grandfather had passed away.

“It was an honor to work with Kirk, his family and troop on his Eagle Scout project,” said Josh Clark, natural resource manager for the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District, which includes Sannauk. “From beginning to end, the project was well thought out, organized, and executed. Congratulations and thank you Kirk.”

In addition to his Eagle Scout project, Harding also participated in many other service opportunities while with the Troop, including Fox Road Highway Cleanup; Memorial Day ceremonies in Town Square Park; fundraisers for Chapel on the Green, the location and host of the Troop’s weekly meetings; and Flag Retirement Ceremonies at Yorkville American Legion Post 489, Troop 40′s charter organization.

Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts nationally have earned the Eagle Scout rank.