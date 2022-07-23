In the service: Oswego native serves at Center for Information Warfare Training

Petty Officer 3rd Class Cade Mang, a native of Oswego, is serving at the U.S. Navy Center for Information Warfare Training, one of the largest of the Naval Education and Training Command learning centers.

As a student at CIWT, Mang serves among the future generation of information warfighters. Students at CIWT are taught the requirements and skills needed to be successful in their new careers. Mang joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Mang serves as a cryptologic technician.

”I wasn’t interested in pursuing a college path after high school but I was interested in following in the footsteps of my father and uncle, both served in the Navy,” Mang said in a news release.

Mang said the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Oswego. ”Coming from a military family taught me a lot about discipline and hard work,” Mang said. “That prepared me to lead all types of people of all walks of life and backgrounds.”

Serving in the Navy means Mang is part of a team taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

”The Navy supports national defense because we are the strongest sea power in the world,” Mang said. “We protect the things we value most in America and are the first line of defense.”

Mang and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve during their military service. ”The first time I saw my name on a Navy uniform, I sat looking around at everyone and the fact that we had achieved something special and greater, together,” Mang said. “I couldn’t stop smiling. It was a proud moment.”

As Mang and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy. ”It feels less serving and not a sacrifice but an opportunity and an honor to serve and give to a mission that is greater than myself,” Mang said.