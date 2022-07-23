Friends of the Library make a difference in the community

The Yorkville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is well underway and runs through July. Children of all ages, as well as adults, are invited to read through the summer and share their books and a phrase describing how they felt about the book. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Yorkville Library.

The Friends of the Yorkville Library is a group of people who believe in the importance of the library to a community and that organized support from concerned citizens contributes to the success of the library’s programs and services.

The Friends host their meetings at 10:05 a.m. the second Monday of each month via Zoom. The group’s purpose is to focus attention on library services and needs, help strengthen and expand library services and fundraise for the library. The funds raised by the Friends are used for library projects, programs and the purchase of special equipment. Call the library at 630- 553-4354 for a Zoom meeting link

There are many volunteer opportunities for Friends members including the upcoming annual Used Book Sale during Hometown Days weekend, Sept. 3 and 4.

Make a difference in your community by becoming a Friend and support the library.