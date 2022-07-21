Yorkville man facing felony charge of traveling to meet a minor

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Steven Landrum, 26, of the 1500 block of Cottonwood Trail, Yorkville, with a felony charge of traveling to meet a minor and a misdemeanor charge of solicitation to meet a child in connection with an incident that occurred in Yorkville last January.

In a statement, Yorkville police said Landum was taken into custody at his home on a warrant for the charges July 21.

The suspect was transported to the Kendall County Jail where his bond has been set at $25,000.

Police said Landrum was initially taken into custody at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 26 at a business in the 1500 block of Sycamore Road, Yorkville.

At that time, police said he was charged with three counts of indecent solicitation of a child/criminal sexual abuse, three counts of indecent solicitation of a child via the internet and two counts of solicitation to meet a child.

Yorkville police assisted officers from the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team and the Fairbury police department in making the Jan. 26 arrest.

Landrum was then extradited by police to Livingston County, Illinois, where the initial charges were filed.

Police noted that the charges filed against the suspect in Kendall and Livingston counties are not proof of guilt. The suspect is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial and the burden will be on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.