Three juveniles treated for injuries following fight at Oswego elementary school

Three juveniles were injured in a fight Tuesday afternoon at Fox Chase Chase Elementary School in Oswego, according to village police.

In a statement, police said the fight occurred at 3:30 p.m. July 19 at the school at 260 Fox Chase Drive North on the village’s west side.

Police said pepper spray was used in the incident and a vehicle was involved.

The three injured juveniles were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later released.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 630-551-7300.