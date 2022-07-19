Lunafest returning to Oswego Village Hall Aug. 7

The village of Oswego’s Cultural Arts Commission will present Lunafest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

An annual event presented throughout North America, Lunafest is a celebration of the arts highlighting short films dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues directed by women filmmakers.

This year’s program features eight films that empower and inspire with a total running time of 80 minutes. The films are told from a variety of perspectives that champion women and gender nonconforming individuals while highlighting their aspirations, accomplishments, resilience, strength and connection.

In addition to the film screening, Oswego’s Lunafest showcases local artisans who display and sell their unique works and provide demonstrations, plus Fox River Academy of Music and Art will perform live music.

FILE PHOTO: Local artisans will again set up shop at Oswego's Village Hall, on Aug. 7 as part of the annual LUNAFEST film festival. (Shea Lazansky)

The ticket price includes a reception at 11 a.m. with light brunch fare and fresh-brewed coffee from The Village Grind, and one raffle ticket. Signature punch, bottled water and additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Raffle prizes include a variety of art from featured artisans and fresh floral designs from Floral Expressions & Gifts.

Tickets are on sale for $29 at bit.ly/OswegoLUNAFEST. Based on availability, tickets will be sold at the door for $34.

Net proceeds from Lunafest benefit Mutual Ground, a domestic violence shelter serving Kendall County. In addition, Oswego’s application fee is donated to Lunafest’s nonprofit partner Chicken & Egg Pictures which supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change.

Followed by the 11 a.m. reception, the screening will begin at noon and feature the following films:

“How to Be at Home” (2020). Dir. Andrea Dorfman.

“Close Ties to Home Country” (2021). Dir. Akanksha Cruczynski.

“Generation Impact: The Coder” (2020). Dir. Samantha Knowles.

“Proof of Loss” (2018). Dir. Katherine Fisher.

“When You Clean a Stranger’s Home” (2019). Dir. Sharon Arteaga.

“Between the Lines: Liz at Large” (2021). Dir. Abi Cole.

“Wearable Tracy” (2020). Dir. Emily McAllister.

“To the Future, With Love” (2021). Dir. Shaleece Haas and Hunter “Pixel” Jimenez.

For more information about Lunafest, including a film trailer, visit bit.ly/OswegoLUNAFEST. Buy tickets at bit.ly/LUNAFEST_tickets.