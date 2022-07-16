Yorkville Public Library announces upcoming adult programs

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Internet to Go--Laptop Kits and Hotspots: Great for schoolwork, creating resumes, filling out job applications, streaming entertainment, and more. Hotspots and Laptop Kits (which include a hotspot) check out for two weeks at a time and are available to Yorkville Library patrons ages 18 and older.

Medicare Informational Presentations: Wednesday, July 20, 10 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. In this seminar, Cindy Fields will provide an overview of what Medicare covers and does not cover, review Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage plans, explain how to protect your savings from out-of-pocket Medicare expenses, and help you determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs.

An Evening with Winston Gambro: program will run in late July, dates TBD. Join us in celebrating Graphic Novel month with a dual program in which YHS graduate and Yorkville native Winston Gambro, author of Overflow , Rex Radley Boy Adventurer, and Haunted House: A Love Story talks about his art, publishing, and designing his graphic novels. The first session will be aimed at children, focusing on drawing, storyboarding, and creating characters. The second session will be geared towards adult graphic novel fans, taking a closer look at publishing and the life of a graphic artist. Book signing to follow.

Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons: Thursdays, July 21, and 28, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for ages 18+. Meetings are held in the Quiet Reading Room.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, July 21, and 28, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

“Maker Tuesday” Craft Programs: Tuesday, July 19, 10 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. This month our crafters are going to teach bow loom weaving, an ancient weaving technique used by cultures around the world to weave narrow beaded bands. Participants will receive a bow loom to take home along with several simple projects and ideas for more . Registration required.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, July 21, 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom. The Men’s Book Club meets on the thirdThursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, July 25, 1 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon movie on the last Monday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. The movie for July is Judy, a 2019 biographical drama film based on the life of American actress Judy Garland. Registration is required.

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, July 26, 7 p.m. in person and via Zoom. Whether you are looking to write the next thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. No registration is required. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us