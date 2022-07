The League Champion Plano Lady Reapers 12U softball team was honored by Plano Mayor Mike Rennels at the city’s inaugural Midweek Music concert event on Wednesday, June 29.

The Lady Reapers finished their season 7-5. The girls won the league championship on June 28 in a close 16-14 game against Serena after defeating Hinckley Big Rock and Indian Creek in the playoffs.