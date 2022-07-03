Yorkville Chamber’s annual dinner featured a big turnout and luau theme

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner which was once again pushed into June for its second luau-themed event.

Held June 16, members and guests gathered in their best island garb, with just shy of 200 in attendance.

Acquaintances old and new enjoyed feasting a savory pig roast, eating to the tropical sound of the Waubonsee Steel Drum Band and ended the evening dancing with the Aloha Chicago hula and fire dancers as the sun set into the background of the scenic Whitetail Ridge Golf Club south of Yorkville.

In a statement, chamber officials said they would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous contribution to the event’s success: Big Kahuna sponsor, Pesola Media Group; Aloha sponsor, YACC Leads Group 1; Steel Drum Band, Waubonsee Community College; Mahalo sponsor, Earthmover Credit Union; Kau Kau sponsor, Stephen Alan Salon; Pu’uwai Pu’uwai sponsor, Heartland Bank & Trust; PUPU sponsor, Old Second National Bank; Media sponsor, WSPY; Siva Afi sponsors: Parkview Christian Academy, State Rep. David Welter, YACC Leads Group Ignite and YACC Leads Group Infinity; Ho’okipa sponsor, Morris Hospital Yorkville Campus; Palm Path Photo Op sponsors: Harmony Aesthetics, Becky Mokelke Photography, Flight Bottle Shoppe & Tasting Room, FNBO and Alarm Detection Systems; Meet Me on the Green sponsors: AAA The Ergo Agency, CARSTAR and Sweet Temptations; Tiki sponsors: Burks Bros. Drywall, Inc., Scott Gengler Edwards Jones Financial Advisor, Kendall Printing, My Daughter’s Dress Boutique and Thrivent; Onaona sponsors: Essex House Interiors, FNIC, Shaklee Independent Distributor Healthy Alternatives Barbara & Dennis Marty, Stifel, The Chocolate Shoppe and YACC Leads over Lunch; Door Prize & Silent Auction Gift sponsors: AAA The Ergo Agency, American Commercial Bank & Trust, Blackberry Oaks Golf Course, Renee Tortorella Keller Williams Realty Infinity, Earthmover Credit Union, Flight Bottle Shoppe & Tasting Room, FNBO, Heartland Bank & Trust, Heritage Cabinetry & Design, Holiday Inn Express, Kendall Meat Co., Kendall Printing, Kathleen Ramsey LegalShield, Morris Hospital Yorkville Campus, Pesola Media Group, Rosati’s Pizza & Pub, Rush Copley Healthplex Fitness Center, Stephen Alan Salon, The Chocolate Shoppe, The Salon Social, Yorkville American Legion Auxiliary, Whitetail Ridge Golf Club and YACC Leads over Lunch. With special thanks to: Yorkville School District 115, Idea Marketing Group, Paradise Cove Bar & Grill and the Whitetail Ridge Golf Club staff. Appreciation to our 2022 Luau Planning Committee: Karylin Clevenger, Roxanne Essex, Sherri Farley, Emily Ferrell, Sandra Hurtado, Gina Johansen, Heather Johnson, Denise Krafft, Greg Millen, Joel Recchia, Jocely Retz, Stephanie Roskopf, Renee Tortorella and Heather Wilkinson. With gratitude we thank the following volunteers who work behind the scenes to make it all happen: Gwen Allen, Eric Essex, Debi Haas, Brian Palazzola, Mike Shepard, Autumn Stark, Matt Strausberger and the Volt family.