Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / June 30, 2022

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ganiyat Dawodu, 25, of the 0-99 block of Rocky Way, Boulder Hill, at 11:26 a.m. June 27, at her residence on a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, County of Dauphinm warrant on a charge of forgery and theft by deception. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was transported without incident to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery taken at 11:50 a.m. June 27 in the 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township.

Man injured in crash

Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District paramedics treated a 22-year-old Yorkville man for injuries that were not life-threatening at the scene of a motor vehicle crash at 5:14 p.m. June 27 on River Road near Fox River Drive, west of Yorkville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Yorkville man ticketed

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Terence J. Williams, 57, of the 100 block of Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 9:43 p.m. June 27 in the area of Route 31 and Watkins Street in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Williams was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 45 mph speed zone and unlawful use of registration. He was later released on a recognizance bond.

Warrant, resisting arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Erica M. Higgins, 36, of the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, at 11:33 p.m. June 27 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of retail theft. The sheriff’s office said Higgins resisted arrest, but was taken into custody. She was transported to the county jail, where she was additionally charged with resisting a peace officer.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tony Moore, 49, of the 900 block of Arlon Road, Aurora, while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at 7:58 a.m. June 26 at Briarcliff Road near Route 30 in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Moore was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 6:23 p.m. June 26 at Surrey Road and Wyndham Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

DUI arrest after crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Frank M. Treece, 63, of the 300 block of Mark Drive, Naperville, at 7:12 p.m. June 26 after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Crimmin Road and Fox River Drive in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said Treece was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening and then taken to the county jail for processing on a charge of driving under the influence.

Assault, property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an assault and criminal damage to property at 10:59 p.m. June 26 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Property damage reported

Sheriff deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 12:42 p.m. June 25 in the 0-99 block of Sonora Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said its investigation is continuing.

Yorkville man injured in crash

A 34-year-old Yorkville man was injured and transported to an area hospital following a crash at 7:12 p.m. June 25 on Route 34 and O’Brien Way near Oswego, the sheriff’s office reported. The sheriff’s office described the injuries to the man as not life-threatening.

One treated for injuries following crash near Plano

An 18-year-old woman from Peoria was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at an area hospital after her vehicle was involved in a crash at 10:24 p.m. June 25 on Millhurst Road and Burr Oak Road south of Plano, according to the sheriff’s office.

Yorkville man hurt in crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at 1:29 p.m. June 25 in the 0-99 block of Linden Drive in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said a 57-year-old man from Yorkville was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property taken at 5:08 p.m June 24 in the 6000 block of Chicago Road in Lisbon Township.

Leaving the scene investigation underway

The sheriff’s office is investigating a report of a motorist leaving the scene of a property damage accident that occurred at 3:17 a.m. June 25 in the 16000 block of Walker Road in Fox Township.

Property damage report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 9:30 a.m. June 23 in the 0-99 block of Pembrooke Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Angel Garcia, 24, of the 0-99 block of Ingleshire Road, Boulder Hill, at 10:40 a.m. at his residence on a LaSalle County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. The sheriff’s office said Garcia was transported to the county jail.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 9:02 p.m. June 23 in the 900 block of Route 31 near Oswego. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Two transported to hospital after Route 52 crash

Two people were transported to Morris Hospital following a traffic crash at 9:28 a.m. June 21 near Route 52 and O’Brien Road in Seward Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office described the injuries to a 47-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both of Marseilles, as not life-threatening.

Theft reported in Fox Township

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft at 3:58 p.m. June 21 in the 400 block of Bridge Street in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Battery to a corrections officer.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Valerie K. Conroy, 25, of the 5300 block of Half Round Road, Oswego, on a charge of aggravated battery to a corrections officer at the county jail at 9:37 p.m. June 21. The sheriff’s office said Conroy remains at the jail pending a bond hearing.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment by electronic communication at 9:26 p.m. June 21 in the 0-99 block of Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill.