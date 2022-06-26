Plano police arrest suspect in armed robbery at gas station

Plano police have arrested a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station.

In a statement, police said Wayne Carlson, 62, of the 800 block of West Route 34, Plano, has been charged with armed robbery in connection with the incident that occurred at 9:38 p.m. June 23 at the Circle K gas station in the 1000 block of Route 34.

Police said officers responded to the gas station on a report of an armed robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, officers obtained a description of the suspect and then located a man matching the description just east of the gas station.

Police said Carlson was taken into custody with the assistance of Yorkville and Sandwich police and the Kendall Conty Sheriff’s Office personnel.

Carlson was transported to the county jail where his bond was set at $100,000, according to the sheriff’s office.