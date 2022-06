The American Legion Riders Post 181 from Sandwich needs the community support in raising funds for a monument to be dedicated to the men and women who served in the war on terrorism and the Middle East Conflict.

The monument upon completion would be displayed in downtown Sandwich near the gazebo. Donations may be mailed to American Legion Riders from Sandwich, c/o Sally Kolb, 309 W. Fifth St., Sandwich, IL 60548.