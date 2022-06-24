FVCS hosting blood drive June 28

Fox Valley Community Services will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Look for the Versiti Blood Centers big pink bus at the center located at 1406 Suydam Road in Sandwich.

To schedule an appointment contact karadeckelman@yahoo.com, call 800-7TO-GIVE or go to versiti.org/IL photo ID is required. Walk-ins are welcome. Be sure to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

Each donation impacts and saves three lives. Donate and receive a portable Bluetooth speaker, while supplies last.