Yorkville police reports / June 23, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery charge

William M. Morgan, 74, of the 700 block of Kentshire Drive, Yorkville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery at 11:15 p.m. on June 9 at his residence.

Improper lane use charge

Tomisha Ezell, 27, of Grand Rapids Michigan, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane use in connection with a vehicle collision at 8:28 a.m. on June 19 on Route 47 just south of Route 34.

Police said Ezell attempted to change lanes and struck another vehicle before leaving the scene.

Suspended registration

Briana Brown, 27, of Aurora, was cited for driving on a suspended registration after a traffic stop at 6:07 p.m. on June 19 at the intersection of Route 34 and McHugh Road.

Traffic stop nets charge

Delfino Cuautle, 24, of Aurora, was cited for driving while license suspended during a traffic stop at 8:30 a.m. on June 18 at the intersection of Route 71 and West High Point Drive.