Plano police reports / June 23, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI arrest

Plano police arrested Ernesto Gallarzo, Jr., 30, of the 5000 block of Francisco Avenue, Chicago, after stopping his vehicle at 11:01 p.m. June 18 on Route 34 at Waubonsee Drive. Police said Gallarzo was charged with driving under the influence. He later posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

Warrant arrest

Plano police arrested Luis Ocon, 39, of the 300 block of West Dearborn Street, Plano, on a warrant after stopping his vehicle at 7:08 a.m. June 20 on Dearborn Street at Center Street. Police said Ocon later posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.