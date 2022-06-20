Kane County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired incident near Montgomery

A home in unincorporated Aurora Township was struck by gunfire late Sunday night, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said sheriff’s deputies and Montgomery Police responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Gates Street.

The sheriff’s office said officers found at least one residence that had been struck by gunfire. An adult male was outside of the residence and appeared to have been involved in a fight, but not shot.

Deputies also observed blood inside the residence where the man was found.

The victim was uncooperative and no other persons or victims were at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call KCSO detectives at 630-444-1103. Tips can also be submitted online at www.kanesheriff.com or the Kane County Sheriff app which is available on the App Store or Google Play.