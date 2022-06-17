Defendant in Boulder Hill murder case racks up jail charges

YORKVILLE – Since his arrest on murder charges in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in Boulder Hill well over a year ago, Jaquarance Handley has been racking up additional charges during his confinement in the Kendall County jail.

Handley, 33, of Joliet and James E. Brown, Jr., 28, of North Aurora each have been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In what police described as an attempted gangland hit, the two allegedly used an AR-15 assault rifle to shoot into a home on Sierra Road in the unincorporated Boulder Hill community late on the morning of Nov. 11, 2020, resulting in the death of two women.

Cassandra Chatman died shortly afterward at a nearby hospital, while her grown daughter, Changina Chatman, succumbed to her injuries several months later.

The intended target of the shooting escaped, Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird said.

Brown and Handley were arrested within hours of the shooting and have remained in custody at the Kendall County jail on $2 million bond. They are expected to be tried separately later this year.

Earlier in this month, a jury found Handley guilty of aggravated battery to a corrections officer in connection with a 2021 incident in which he threw human excrement at a jail guard.

The jury found Handley not guilty on another aggravated battery charge alleging that he spit at a guard.

Handley has been charged 10 times, for aggravated battery or criminal damage to property since arriving in the jail, according to Kendall County First State’s Attorney Mark Shlifka.

Sources said Handley has repeatedly smeared human waste on the walls of his jail cell.

On June 17, Kendall County Presiding Judge Robert Pilmer set another trial date for Handley.

Court records show Handley was indicted on a charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer in connection with an incident on Nov. 8, 2021 in which he allegedly kicked a jail guard in the shin and spit in his face, and another on Jan. 26, 2022 in which he allegedly slapped a guard on the chin.

Handley declined to appear in court, either in person or electronically, so Pilmer walked across the large parking lot between the Kendall County Courthouse and the jail, accompanied by Shlifka and Public Defender Chris Wheaton, along with a court reporter, sheriff’s deputy and other courthouse personnel.

The group entered a holding area with several sheriff’s deputies on hand. Handley stood at the window of a holding cell, shouting objections to the proceedings.

Although the lower portion of Handley’s body was obscured by the cell door, he did not appear to be wearing any clothing.

Unflappable, Pilmer calmly read Handley the charges and his rights before setting a July 13 trial date. As the judge continued, Handley stopped yelling and seemed to start paying attention.

The entire proceeding lasted only a few minutes. A trial date on the murder charges has yet to be set.

On June 14 a trial date for Brown was to have been set during a courthouse hearing but defense attorney Joseph Lopez of Chicago sought additional time to meet with his client.

Pilmer granted Lopez’ request, scheduling an Aug. 22 hearing to set the trial date.

Brown admitted to being a member of a street gang during an interview with law enforcement after the shooting, according to court documents.