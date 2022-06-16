Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / June 16, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Trespass to vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal trespass to a vehicle at 1:35 p.m. June 12 in the 0-99 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Driving without a license

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Raymond Escobar, 21, of the 2000 block of Matthew Drive, Montgomery, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 12:04 p.m. June 11 on Fernwood Road near Roulock Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Escobar was cited for driving without a valid license and released on his own recognizance.

DUI charge after speeding violation

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander Colwell, 22, of the 2000 block of Bull Run Drive, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for speeding 50 mph in a 30 mph zone at 11:52 p.m. June 11. The sheriff’s office said Colwell was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Juvenile driver injured in crash

A male juvenile driver struck a fence and tree, causing his vehicle to roll over at 2:45 p.m. June 10 in the 13000 block of Hale Street in Little Rock Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was transported by Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Property damage report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 6:24 p.m. June 10 in the 13000 block of Hale Street near Plano.

Criminal damage to property reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 10 a.m. June 8 in the 0-99 block of Riverview Court in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Protection order violation arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gustavo Bernal, 24, of the 600 block of Lake Street in Aurora, during a traffic stop at 9:55 p.m. June 8 in the 1900 block of Douglas Road in Oswego Township. Bernal was taken into custody on a charge of violation of an order of protection. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI, domestic battery among charges

While responding to a report of a disturbance at 10:06 p.m. June 8 in the area of Heathgate and Gentilly roads in Boulder Hill, sheriff’s deputies arrested Emmanuel Saenz, 33, of the 0-99 block of Hubbard Way, Boulder Hill, on charges of domestic battery, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and obstructing identification. Police said Saenz was transported to the county jail for processing.

Motorist cited for speeding, no license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Maximus Mejia, 18, of the 1000 block of Adobe Drive, Aurora, with speeding 70 mph in a 45 mph zone and driving without a license after stopping his vehicle at 8 a.m. June 7 on Route 30 near Goodwin Drive in Montgomery. Police said Mejia was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Property defacement reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal defacement of property at 8 a.m. June 7 in the 1400 block of Route 25 in Oswego Township.

ID theft report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report which they took at 10:47 a.m. June 7 in the 2400 block of Kennedy Road in Bristol Township.

Fraud under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a fraud that they took at 3:17 p.m. June 7 in the 400 block of North Johnson Street in Big Grove Township.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 12:54 a.m. June 8 in the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.