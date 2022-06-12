Sandwich Lions will hold drive-thru barbeque June 23

The Sandwich Lions Club will host its second annual 5-B’s drive-thru barbeque to benefit the Lou Brady Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The fundraiser will be open from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Sandwich High School, 515 Lions Road, Sandwich. Meals are $15 each and include baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw, roll and butter along with a choice of two pork chops, a half chicken or a combination of chops and chicken. Tickets are available at Heartland Bank or from any Lions club member. Advance purchase is encouraged.

The proceeds of this fundraiser go to the Lou Brady Memorial Scholarship Fund which is named for the late Louis P. Brady, Sandwich business owner, Lions club member, and staunch supporter of Sandwich schools. The fund provides two scholarships annually to Sandwich High School graduates, one boy and one girl. The 2022 recipients of these scholarships were Katie Alderman and Marcos Gomez.