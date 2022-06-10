Yorkville police charge Aurora man in vehicle attack

YORKVILLE – An Aurora man is being held in the Kendall County jail on charges that he used his motor vehicle to attack a victim in a Yorkville parking lot.

Jason R. Jackson, 34, of the 300 block of North May Street is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed violence, aggravated reckless driving, failure to stop following an accident with personal Injury and failure to report a personal injury accident.

Yorkville police responded on May 19 to the parking lot in the the 1200 block of Marketplace Drive to investigate a traffic crash.

Police said they determined that the victim had been involved in an altercation with Jackson, who allegedly struck the victim and a structure with his vehicle and then fled the scene. The victim sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

The Yorkville Police Department obtained a warrant for Jackson’s arrest on May 25. He was taken into custody in Aurora by Yorkville Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Jackson is being held on $250,000 bond at the Kendall County jail.

In addition to the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Yorkville police were assisted by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery, Plano and Oswego police departments.







