June 09, 2022
Shaw Local
Yorkville police reports / June 9, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal damage to property

A vandal spray-painted a city-owned building in the 3600 block of Kennedy Road sometime between May 28 and 31, causing about $200 in damage, according to Yorkville police.

Vehicle crash nets traffic charge

A Montgomery resident was cited with failure to yield at an intersection in connection with a vehicle collision at 8:28 a.m. June 6.

Police said a vehicle driven by Alison R. Rodriguez, 27, struck a vehicle driven by a Yorkville man in the intersection of West Washington and South Main streets. No injuries were reported.