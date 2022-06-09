Sandwich police issue 45 citations for property code violations

Sandwich police cited 45 city residents for municipal code violations June 1 as a part of a city-wide initiative to address quality-of-life issues that have arisen due to lack of code enforcement.

Violations that warranted citations included unregistered vehicles being stored in yards, structural problems, parking in the parkways, and littered and unkept lawns.

“This isn’t something that’s going to be fixed overnight,” Police Chief James Bianchi said during an April 4 City Council meeting. “There have been a lot of issues from all parts of the city government, including the police department, where we have allowed things to get out of hand.”

In a letter sent last month to 1,800 households and businesses in the city, Bianchi, with the consent of the City Council, detailed the city’s new code enforcement policy. Copies of the letter were also included in 790 water bills issued in May by the city.

“I am requesting each resident to take it upon themselves to correct any violation they might have on their property by May 31, 2022. Beginning June 1, 2022, violation citations will be issued,” Bianchi said in the letter.

Bianchi said police notified 64 households of code violations prior to May 31.

Of the 64 households, 10 asked for extensions to work on fixing their homes, 19 corrected the violations before June 1, and 35 households received a total of 45 citations, according to Bianchi.

Those who received citations will be required to appear at a court hearing on the violations set for 1 p.m., June 22 at City Hall.

Bianchi said the city’s goal is to have residents comply with the municipal code, not to make money. He said fines are a last action that will be taken.



