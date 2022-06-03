Two charged in Oswego restaurant fight

OSWEGO -- Two customers at a fast food restaurant in the 300 block of Douglas Road in Oswego were each charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and mob action after a dispute over a food order, Oswego police said.

Police responded to the restaurant at about 7:10 p.m. on June 2 after receiving a report of a fight between customers and employees.

The customers, a female adult and a male juvenile, punched a female employee repeatedly in the face and head, before attacking another female employee when she attempted to stop the fight, police said.

Police arrested Eugenia Clark, 35, of Schiller Park and a 17-year-old juvenile from Bedford Park.

In addition to the felony charges, each was charged with four counts of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

Both of the restaurant employees received minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Clark and the juvenile were taken into custody at the scene, arrested and transported to Oswego police headquarters.

The felony charges of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and mob action, a Class 4 felony, were approved by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said.

Clark was transported to the Kendall County jail to await a bond hearing Friday morning and the juvenile was transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center pending juvenile court proceedings.











