One injured, one cited in crash southwest of Plainfield

One person was injured and another ticketed in a motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:50 a.m. May 31 southwest of Plainfield in Kendall County.

In a statement the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said a 51 year-old man from Shorewood was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Antonio Marcos Alejandres Garcia, 41, of the 600 block of Laurel Street, Elgin, was charged with driving without a valid license, failure to yield and no insurance.











