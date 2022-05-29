Fox Vally Community Services receives funding from DCCF

Fox Valley Community Services recently was the recipient of a grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation. FVCS will be using this grant to remodel the public bathrooms at the Senior Center. Part of the renovation will be installing Americans with Disabilities Act door openers and ADA toilets and faucets. The FVCS center is used by hundreds of seniors annually.

FVCS is celebrating 50 years of serving area seniors through active adult activities at the Senior Center, adult day services in Sandwich and DeKalb, and home services. FVCS assists thousands of seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and La Salle counties. For information, call 815-786-9404 or stop by the Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.