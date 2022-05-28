Boys Track and Field: Yorkville’s Kyle Clabough posts top shot put in prelims, leads area state finalists

CHARLESTON – Yorkville senior Kyle Clabough threw the top shot put mark in Friday’s Class 3A preliminaries, leading the area’s finalists at Eastern Illinois University.

The finals are set for Saturday.

Clabough, the defending state shot put champion, tossed the shot put 18.03 meters on Friday.

In other field events, Oswego senior Caleb Wright is in third place in the triple jump and fourth place in the long jump after Friday’s preliminaries. Wright, a medalist in both last year, soared to 13.85 meters in the triple jump and 6.74 meters in the long jump. Oswego senior Christian Sobecki also advanced to Saturday’s finals in the pole vault, clearing 4.35 meters.

On the track Yorkville senior Josh Pugh advanced to the finals in the 400-meter dash, his time of 49.97 seconds the fourth-fastest time in Friday’s prelims. Oswego’s Balin Doud ran the ninth-fastest time of 4:14.87 in the 1,600.

Oswego’s 4x800 relay team ran the 12th-fastest time of 8:04.04.