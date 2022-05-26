Plano police reports / May 26, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Disturbance

Plano police arrested Jason A. Nufer, 44, of the 3000 block of Bailey Road, Plano, May 22 while responding to a report of a disturbance in the 3000 block of Alyssa Street. Police said Nufer was charged with two counts of battery and criminal damage to property. He was released after being given a court date.

DUI among charges

Plano police arrested Kenny King, 31, of the 500 block of West Kendall Drive, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a traffic violation at 1:18 a.m. May 19 on Route 34 at Lew Street. Police said King was charged with driving under the influence, improper parking on the roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol and illegal transportation of cannabis. Police said King was later released pending a court appearance.

Citations issued after traffic stop

Plano police ticketed Frank J. Wylie, 50, of the 300 block of Park Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for having an expired registration at 9:48 p.m. May 16 in the 300 block of Park Street. Police said Wylie was cited for driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and expired registration. He was given a notice to appear in court on the citations.