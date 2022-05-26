Oswego police reports / May 26, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal trespass arrest

Oswego police arrested Michael H. Morris, 42, of Aurora on a charge of criminal trespass at 10:26 a.m. May 23 at an apartment building in the 3300 block of White Oak Drive. Police said Morris, who was previously trespassed from the building, was booked at the police station and then released.

ID theft reported

A 65-year-old Oswego resident told Oswego police he did not receive any mail from April 29 to May 18 because of an address change he did not request. In the interim, police said someone opened a credit card account and filed a credit application using the resident’s personal information. Police said the resident did not lose any money as a result of the incident.

Aggravated domestic battery reported

Oswego police took a report of an aggravated domestic battery that occurred at 8:34 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Domestic battery charge

Oswego police arrested Matthew Farej, 48, of the 600 block of Pimlico Street, Oswego, at 12:36 a.m. May 24 at a residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Farej was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

TDomestic battery report

Oswego police took a report of a domestic battery at 12:16 a.m. May 24 at a residence in the 500 block of Truman Drive.

Warrant arrest

Oswego police arrested Kirby L. Harris, 26 of Aurora on two warrants at 9:15 a.m. May 18 at the police station. Police said Harris was wanted on a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of obstructing ID, and a Macomb warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of retail theft. Police said Harris was transported to the county jail pending court proceedings.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Oswego police arrested Kevin S. Savage, 30, of the 1100 block of Newcastle Lane, Aurora, after stopping his vehicle at 10:13 p.m. May 20 on Chicago Road at Grant Street. Police said Savage was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card and possession of cannabis in an unapproved container. The suspect was transported to the county jail pending court proceedings.

Unauthorized use of a debit card

Oswego police took a report of a debit card being used without authorization in two vending machines between 11:51 and 11:53 a.m. May 18 at Oswego East High School. Police said their investigation is continuing.

Catalytic convert theft reported

Oswego police took a report of a catalytic converter being sawed off a Honda Element overnight May 17 while parked at a business in the 1900 block of Wiesbrook Drive.







